Posted: October 24, 2017

Music Video: Camila Cabello ft Young Thug - “Havana” 

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Camila Cabello (C) performs with dancers during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Camila Cabello (C) performs with dancers during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Bryan Carstensen

Camila Cabello dropped the music video, or should we say music movie!,  to her biggest hit yet... HAVANA! What do you think? Love the humor!?

