Posted: March 16, 2017

Angel Parra, Chilean diaspora singer, is buried in Paris

A picture of Chilean singer and songwriter Angel Parra, is displayed at the entrance of a chapel, at the Pere Lachaise cemetery, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Exiled Chilean musician and son of the singer Violeta Parra, Angel Parra died in Paris on March 11, aged 73 and has been buried in Paris’ largest cemetery. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A picture of Chilean singer and songwriter Angel Parra, is displayed at the entrance of a chapel, at the Pere Lachaise cemetery, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Exiled Chilean musician and son of the singer Violeta Parra, Angel Parra died in Paris on March 11, aged 73 and has been buried in Paris’ largest cemetery.

The Associated Press

PARIS —

Angel Parra, the exiled Chilean musician and son of the singer Violeta Parra, has been buried in Paris' largest cemetery.

Parra, who died on March 11 at age 73, was raised by his mother, who taught him about political activism and music.

He was arrested during Chile's 1973 military coup and imprisoned in a camp. He was freed and eventually expelled, first to Mexico and then to France, after artists including Joan Baez and Charles Aznavour agitated on his behalf.

He was interred Thursday in Pere Lachaise cemetery, Paris' largest and most famous burial site. The graves of American rock star Jim Morrison of "The Doors" and French singer Edith Piaf are located there.

