Getty Images

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert, Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Days after headlining the One Love Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande’s cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” has been released online.

The concert was announced by Grande May 26 in response to the May 22 Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 shortly after Grande’s concert that night.

>> Read more trending news

USA Today reported that the singer closed her set at the concert in Manchester, England, Sunday with the song from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The benefit concert included performances from Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and others.

Related: Ariana Grande visits Manchester bombing victims in hospital

A 40-song playlist with audio of live performances form the concert is on Spotify and includes Grande’s collaboration with Cyrus, a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and Grande’s performance of her song “My Everything” with a children’s choir.

Related: School choir joins Ariana Grande at ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

The concert has proven to be a success. The British Red Cross said in a tweet Monday that the Manchester Emergency Fund has raised over 10 million pounds (about $13 million) because of the 2.7 million pounds (about $3.5 million) donated during the benefit show.

Grande’s performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” can be watched in the video below.