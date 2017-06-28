Now Playing
Posted: June 28, 2017

Bentley previously owned by George Strait up for sale

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: File image of a 2012 Bentley Silverlake Continental GTC Convertible. 
Michael Loccisano
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: File image of a 2012 Bentley Silverlake Continental GTC Convertible. 

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN ANTONIO, Texas —

A Bentley convertible previously owned by country music legend George Strait is for sale.

According to the AutoTrader ad, the 2012 Bentley Continental GTC has less than 13,000 miles and is in excellent condition.

The asking price of $159,000 includes the vehicle and a car manual signed by Strait.

Though it’s a nice car, there's no guarantee that it will get you to "Amarillo by Morning." 

