Posted: March 05, 2017

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows Katy Perry performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Perry, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and The Chainsmokers will perform at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.
Host Ryan Seacrest, left, pretends to hand an award to singer Jason Derulo at the press preview day for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. The annual pop music awards show will be held on Sunday at The Forum.
AP Music Writer

The show, in its fourth year, will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. EST on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Drake is the top nominee with 12, followed by The Chainsmokers, who have 11 nominations. Mars will be honored with the Innovator Award for his success in music as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Big Sean, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Labrinth will also perform during the live show. Presenters include Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, Ansel Elgort and Macklemore.

___

Online:

http://news.iheart.com/features/iheartradio-music-awards-15

