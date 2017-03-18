Chuck Berry fans can look forward to new album as they mourn

FILE - In this Saturday, March 28, 2009 file photo, American guitarist, singer and songwriter Chuck Berry performs during the "Rose Ball" in Monaco. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at age 90. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

The Associated Press

Fans mourning Chuck Berry's death can look forward to an album of mostly new material expected this year.

The 90-year-old Berry died Saturday at his home near St. Louis. Berry's songs include the classics "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven."

Friend Joe Edwards says he's heard the new album Berry announced in October. Edwards calls it "sensational."

Edwards owns the St. Louis club where Berry performed regularly and says he'll miss his friend tremendously. The first single off the new album was scheduled before Berry's death to be released in the next few weeks.

Funeral arrangements hadn't been announced Sunday. One of Berry's representatives, Matt Hanks, said he didn't have any new information about the release plans for the "Chuck" album.