Chuck Berry's final studio album to be released in June

Joe Albanese replaces an old mural with a new painting that will feature the album cover of a new Chuck Berry album at Delmar Loop in St. Louis on Saturday, March 18, 2017. They were surprised to hear that the music legend died as they were working on the project. Earlier in the day, police announced Berry died at the age of 90. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teddy Kogos, of Vintage Vinyl, changes the marquee at the famed record store on the Delmar Loop in University City, Mo., to mark the death of music legend Chuck Berry on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as 'Johnny B. Goode,' ''Sweet Little Sixteen' and 'Roll Over Beethoven,' died Saturday at his home west of St. Louis. He was 90.

The Associated Press