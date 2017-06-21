Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

June not only marks Pride Month. It’s also recognized as African-American Music Appreciation Month, and one politician is celebrating the occasion with her very own playlist.

California Sen. Kamala Harris dug into her musical archives to round up nearly 50 songs for Spotify. The list covers an array of genres including jazz, hip-hop, gospel and funk.

It also features several different artists from Marvin Gaye and Nina Simone to SZA and Migos. And she plans to add more musicians throughout the rest of the month.

“Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world,” she told Blavity. “To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy.”

President Jimmy Carter proclaimed June as Black Music Month in 1979. In 2009, President Barack Obama changed the month-long holiday to African-American Music Appreciation Month.

Want to give Harris’ tunes a go? Click here to listen to the full collection. Some songs on the playlist include “ABC” by The Jackson 5, “Happy” by Pharrell, “Kiss” by Prince and “HUMBLE” by Kendrick Lamar.