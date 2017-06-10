Now Playing
Posted: June 10, 2017

Man charged with selling fake drugs at Tennessee music festival

Big Gigantic performs onstage at The Other Tent during Day 2 of the 2017 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on Friday.
FilmMagic
Big Gigantic performs onstage at The Other Tent during Day 2 of the 2017 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on Friday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, Tenn. —


Deputies in Tennessee arrested a man from New York, accusing him of selling mushrooms, fake acid and other fake drugs out of a tent at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies spotted David Brady selling what appeared to be narcotics, WZTV reported. He stood up when deputies approached him, threw a bag behind him and a bag of mushrooms fell from his waistband, deputies said.

Deputies searched him and found 37 pills made to look as if they were molly, a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, 22 bags of fake mushrooms, approximately 1,000 hits of fake acid, 20 bags made to look like cocaine and an incense stick made to look like black tar heroin.

The arrest warrant said Brady told deputies he was “doing God's work by selling fake drugs,” WZTV reported.

Brady was charged with two counts of counterfeit controlled substances and will be extradited to Arkansas, where he is wanted in Franklin County on a felony bench warrant, WZTV reported.

