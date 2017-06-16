Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death

Comments
The Stockdale Family Band in a publicity photo. Authorities said Jacob T. Stockdale (second from left), killed his mother and brother James (far right) before shooting himself.
Publicity photo
The Stockdale Family Band in a publicity photo. Authorities said Jacob T. Stockdale (second from left), killed his mother and brother James (far right) before shooting himself.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BEACH CITY, Ohio —

Authorities in Ohio are investigating a double murder and suicide attempt involving members of a family bluegrass band, Cantonrep reported Thursday.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said one member of The Stockdale Family Band and his mother are dead after a fellow band  member shot them before turning the gun on himself, WEWS reported.

James W. Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn B. Stockdale, 54, his mother, were killed, Sheriff George T. Maier said. Jacob T. Stockdale, 25, fired a shotgun at his mother and brother, deputies said.

Jacob Stockdale then shot himself, Cantonrep reported. He was taken to Canton’s Aultman hospital and then was airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital, Maier said.

Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family "appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community,” The Associated Press reported.

