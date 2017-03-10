Now Playing
Posted: March 10, 2017

Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama in new song 'No Frauds'

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017 file photo, singer Nicki Minaj arrives to attend the H&M Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris. On Friday, March 10, 2017, Minaj responded to Remy Ma’s harsh diss track in a new song featuring her label mates Drake and Lil Wayne. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma's harsh diss track in a new song featuring her label mates Drake and Lil Wayne.

Minaj addressed Ma on "No Frauds," released Friday. She raps about Ma's six-year jail stint for assault and her record sales. Minaj also says Jay Z didn't clear his rap verse for Ma's album, and mentions Ma's son and husband, rapper Papoose.

It comes two weeks after Ma released "Shether," a blistering track where she claims Minaj uses ghostwriters and attacks her appearance. Ma released a second diss song, "Another One," days later.

Minaj wrote Friday on Instagram that "diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them."

