Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates

Pink is returning to the road to support her new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” out Oct. 13.
The “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” will play 40 dates in North America, kicking off March 1 in Phoenix.
Tickets for the show are between $47.45 and $207.45.
An American Express card member pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 10 through 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13.
Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is available now.
Fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 can redeem one physical copy of “Beautiful Trauma” (redemptions must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20).
‘Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour’ Dates
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|03/01/18
|Phoenix
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|03/03/18
|Wichita, Kansas
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|03/05/18
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|BOK Center
|03/06/18
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|03/09/18
|Chicago
|United Center
|03/12/18
|St. Paul, Minnesota
|Xcel Energy Center
|03/14/18
|St. Louis
|Scottrade Center
|03/15/18
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Sprint Center
|03/17/18
|Indianapolis
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|03/18/18
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|Van Andel Arena
|03/20/18
|Toronto, Ontario*
|Air Canada Centre
|03/23/18
|Montreal, Quebec
|Bell Centre
|03/25/18
|Detroit*
|Little Caesars Arena
|03/27/18
|Louisville, Kentucky*
|KFC Yum! Cneter
|03/28/18
|Cleveland*
|Quicken Loans Arena
|04/04/18
|New York*
|Madison Square Garden
|04/07/18
|Pittsburgh*
|PPG Paints Arena
|04/09/18
|Boston*
|TD Garden
|04/13/18
|Philadelphia
|Wells Fargo Center
|04/14/18
|Newark, New Jersey
|Prudential Center
|04/16/18
|Washington, D.C.*
|Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
|04/19/18
|Charlottesville, Virginia
|John Paul Jones Arena
|04/21/18
|Atlanta
|Philips Arena
|04/24/18
|Orlando, Florida
|Amway Center
|04/25/18
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|BB&T Center
|04/28/18
|Houston
|Toyota Center
|05/01/18
|Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|05/08/18
|Denver
|Pepsi Center
|05/09/18
|Salt Lake City
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|05/12/18
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|Rogers Arena
|05/13/18
|Seattle
|KeyArena
|05/15/18
|Portland, Oregon
|Moda Center
|05/18/18
|Oakland, California
|Oracle Arena
|05/22/18
|Fresno, California
|Save Mart Center
|05/23/18
|Ontario, California
|Citizens Business Bank Arena
|05/25/18
|Anaheim, California
|Honda Center
|05/26/18
|Las Vegas
|T-Mobile Arena
|05/28/18
|San Diego
|Valley View Casino Center
|05/31/17
|Los Angeles
|STAPLES Center
|06/02/18
|Los Angeles
|The Forum
* Bleachers supporting
