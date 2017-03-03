Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives sued for plagiarism

FILE - In this July 20, 2008 file photo, Colombian singers Shakira, right, and Carlos Vives perform during a "concert for peace" Independence Day celebrations in Leticia, Colombia. A Cuban singer and music producer has filed a plagiarism lawsuit filed Thursday March 3, 2017 against pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives for allegedly copying excerpts of a decade-old song in the Colombian duo's award-winning music hit 'La Bicicleta.' (The Bike, in English). (AP Photo/William Fernando Martinez, File)

The Associated Press

A Cuban singer and music producer has filed a plagiarism lawsuit against pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives for allegedly copying excerpts of a decade-old song in the Colombian duo's award-winning music hit "La Bicicleta ."

The song — whose title translates to "The Bike" — won last year's Grammy Latino award and was recognized again last month by the Billboard Awards as best 2016 Hot Latin Song.

Madrid judicial authorities said that a judge in the Spanish capital has accepted the suit filed Thursday by MDRB Music Publishing, the label of Livan Rafael Castellanos. The official asked not to be identified in line with internal rules.

Castellanos, who is based in Madrid and is also known as Livam, argues that parts of his 1997 song "Yo te quiero tanto " were plagiarized in the vallenato-style hit, according to an emailed statement by MDRB.

The lyrics in Livam's original chorus are "I love you, I love you so much" while Vives and Shakira sing "I'm dreaming and I love you so much" with a rhythm and melody that the label argues are similar. It notes that both songs use accordions.

A legal representative for Sony ATV Music Publishing in Spain, which represents Shakira and "La Bicicleta" songwriter Andres Eduardo Castro, said Friday the company couldn't comment because it had not received notice of the lawsuit.

SGAE, the main society managing the rights of authors and publishers in Spain, said that it had suspended the rights of the song following the association's usual procedure when two of its members lodge a complaint.