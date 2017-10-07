Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 07, 2017

Rapper Nelly accused of rape, arrested after show

Comments

Related

View Larger
Rapper Nelly accused of rape, arrested after show
Nelly performs at the Body Doubles International Twin Search (Photo by Paul Warner/NFLPhotoLibrary for Fusion PR)

By KIRO7.com

AUBURN, Wash. —

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Saturday after being accused of raping a woman following a concert, police said.

Scott Rosenblum, Nelly's attorney, vigorously denied the charges, telling The Associated Press that the rape claim is a "completely fabricated allegation." Rosenblum said in an email statement that the rape allegation was "motivated by greed and vindictiveness" and that he was confident the charge would be dismissed after an investigation.

>> Read more trending news

Nelly, 42, is a three-time Grammy winner, including for the song "Hot in Herre," which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002. Nelly is also known for the hits "My Place" and "Over and Over." He appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."

KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha is getting the latest information on the investigation and is working to put together both sides of the story for a live report on KIRO 7 News at 5 p.m. Watch with us on TV or use this link for the KIRO 7 News livestream

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation