Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 16, 2017

Singer Billy Gilman honored by Rhode Island House

Comments
Billy Gilman, of Richmond, R.I., a runner-up on the NBC TV show
Billy Gilman, of Richmond, R.I., a runner-up on the NBC TV show "The Voice" reacts as he is honored with a resolution in the House Chambers at the Rhode Island Statehouse, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Providence. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Related

View Larger
Singer Billy Gilman honored by Rhode Island House
Billy Gilman, of Richmond, R.I., a runner-up on the NBC TV show 'The Voice' reacts as he is honored with a resolution in the House Chambers at the Rhode Island Statehouse, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Providence.
View Larger
Singer Billy Gilman honored by Rhode Island House
Billy Gilman, of Richmond, R.I., a runner-up on the NBC TV show 'The Voice' speaks as he is honored with a resolution in the House Chambers at the Rhode Island Statehouse, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Providence. At right is State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy.

The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. —

A runner-up on the NBC show "The Voice" has been honored by Rhode Island's House of Representatives.

Richmond native Billy Gilman opened Thursday's session by singing the national anthem. He was honored with a resolution introduced by Democratic Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, a big fan of the singing competition.

Gilman says he loves Rhode Island and he's glad he could use his voice to make the state proud.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello calls Gilman a "Rhode Island treasure."

The country singer released his debut album, "One Voice," in 2000, when he was 12 years old. It sold more than 2 million copies.

Now 28, his career has seen a resurgence with his inclusion on the 11th season of "The Voice" last year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation