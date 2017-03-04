Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
Hits 97.3
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 04, 2017

Singer Tommy Page dies at 46

Stephen Lovekin

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Tommy Page, who had a chart-topping single co-written with members of New Kids on the Block, has died.

Page, 46, was found dead Friday. The cause of death is an apparent suicide, according to Billboard.

Page had a No. 1 single in 1990 with "I'll Be Your Everything." The song was written by Page and New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. 

In addition to releasing nine albums and going on tours around the world, Page became a music executive. He helped promote the careers of well-known artists from pop and rock genres, including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Green Day, according to Billboard.

Page is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.

