Posted: March 03, 2017

Singer Trey Songz declines plea offer in assault case

FILE - This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia. Trey Songz has declined to accept an offer that would have reduced a felony assault charge stemming from a concert appearance in Detroit to a misdemeanor. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

DETROIT —

Singer Trey Songz has declined to accept an offer that would have reduced a felony assault charge stemming from a concert appearance in Detroit to a misdemeanor.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2m4jAfb ) that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arraigned via video Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court from Los Angeles.

The newspaper reports that the plea offer remains open. It also would place the 32-year-old Songz on two years' probation as part of his sentencing.

Songz was charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage. A police sergeant also was punched.

Police have said the singer became upset when told to end his performance.

The case is heading to trial.

