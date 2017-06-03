Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman laid to rest in Macon, Georgia

WSBTV.com

Rock legend Greg Allman was laid to rest on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Georgia.

By Kimberly Richardson, WSBTV.com

A funeral for rock star Gregg Allman was held Saturday in Macon, Georgia, where the Allman Brothers Band first won fame.

>> Read more trending news

A private memorial was at 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel. Allman was buried near his brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Gregg Allman's family just arrived at the chapel for his memorial service today in Macon. Follow on IG as we say goodbye: WSB-TV ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/qKSjOiPq5m — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 3, 2017

Fans lined the procession route from Snow's to the cemetery.

We are watching LIVE as the legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman is buried next to his brother. 2wsb.tv/2s3GWXM Posted by WSB-TV on Saturday, June 3, 2017

Allman died May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, at age 69. Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, said he died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after a recurrence of liver cancer.

Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock.

>> Related: Legendary musician Gregg Allman dies at 69

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was seen attending the funeral.

Carter said in a statement on Friday that he and his wife, Rosalynn, were deeply saddened by Allman's death.

Carter says The Allman Brothers Band helped his 1976 presidential campaign, helping draw bigger crowds than Carter got alone at the time. The 92-year-old former president says he has always been grateful to Allman, and he wants to show his respect.

Carter helped award Allman an honorary degree last summer at Mercer University.

>> Related: Photos: Gregg Allman's funeral draws notables, fans

Organizers encouraged fans of the Allman Brothers Band to pay their respects by lining the streets from the funeral home to the cemetery, beginning at the corner of Cherry and First streets, near the Macon City Auditorium.

A number of streets were closed before and during the funeral procession.

“We just ask that everybody respect the family’s privacy and give (Gregg) a great sendoff,” Snow said Tuesday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office suggested parking in one of two spots within walking distance of the funeral procession, according to the office’s Facebook page.