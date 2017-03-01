State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahoma Capitol

In this Feb 27, 2017 photo provided by Heide Brandes, an image of folks singer Woody Guthrie is projected on tarps at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City artist Jack Fowler says he projected an image the iconic singer in an effort to get people to "shake up the powers that be." The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services said in a statement that the projection is prohibited due to safety concerns for crews working at night on a restoration project at the Capitol. (Heide Brandes via AP)

The Associated Press