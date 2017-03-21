The Latest: Los Angeles sheriff apologizes to Wyclef Jean

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2015 file photo, Wyclef Jean appears at the Diesel Black Gold fashion show in New York. Jean says he was unfairly detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect. Jean posted a video Tuesday on Twitter showing himself in handcuffs leaned over a patrol car. The former Fugees star said he tried to explain that he wasn't the suspect but was ignored and cuffed. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

The Latest on musician Wyclef Jean being detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are apologizing to Grammy-winning singer Wyclef Jean who was detained after being mistaken for an armed robbery suspect.

Sheriff's officials say in a statement Tuesday afternoon that while they apologize for the inconvenience, Jean was lawfully stopped by deputies looking for a violent armed robber whose victims described a similar vehicle and article of clothing.

Jean posted a video of the encounter on Twitter after he was detained early Tuesday in West Hollywood.

The former Fugees star said he tried to explain that he wasn't the suspect but was ignored and cuffed.

Authorities say Jean was a passenger in a car that was nearly identical to a description given by victims of an armed robbery and was wearing similar clothing to that of the suspect.

8 a.m.

Grammy-winning musician Wyclef Jean says he was unfairly detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect.

Jean posted a video Tuesday on Twitter showing himself in handcuffs leaned over a patrol car.

Jean said he was stopped by Los Angeles police, but he was actually detained by sheriff's deputies in neighboring West Hollywood.

The former Fugees star said he tried to explain that he wasn't the suspect but was ignored and cuffed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says Jean's clothing and vehicle matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery.

She says he was detained for a "short time" and then released. The suspects were later arrested.

Jean said on Twitter that he was "appalled at this behavior."