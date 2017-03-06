Timberlake dedicates iHeartRadio Award to 'different kids'

Justin Timberlake accepts the award for song of the year for "Can't Stop The Feeling!" as presenter Jeremy Renner, left, looks on during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

AP Music Writer

"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. And so I guess I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now 'cause there's a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you're a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are," Timberlake said to the crowd at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

"Because being different means you make the difference," added Timberlake, who ended his speech with an expletive that was bleeped.

Timberlake picked up the first award of the night for song of the year, presented by actor Jeremy Renner. "Can't Stop This Feeling" became a No.1 hit last year and was nominated for best original song at last month's Academy Awards. It's from the animated film "Trolls."

Timberlake was just one of the A-list stars at the awards show, which will include performances by Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers.

Katy Perry, in a bright red blazer, hot pink pants and a short blond haircut, kicked off the show with a fun vibe and kid dancers when she sang "Chained to the Rhythm."

Drake is the top nominee with 12, followed by The Chainsmokers, who have 11 nominations. Mars will be honored with the Innovator Award for his success in music as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Big Sean, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Labrinth will also perform. Presenters include Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida Georgia Line, Ansel Elgort and Macklemore.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the show, airing live on TBS, TNT and truTV.

