Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 21, 2017

Musical of 'Mean Girls' by Tina Fey set to debut in DC

Comments
FILE - In this March 30, 2016 file photo, Tina Fey attends the premiere of Netflix's
FILE - In this March 30, 2016 file photo, Tina Fey attends the premiere of Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 2 in New York. Fey’s stage adaptation of “Mean Girls” will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. The new musical, based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in with her new high school's coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics, will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

Tina Fey's stage adaptation of "Mean Girls" will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The new musical is based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in love with her new high school's coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics. The show will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3.

It will feature a story by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde"). Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon") will direct and choreograph.

The film starred Lindsay Lohan, but there was no word on who would star onstage.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation