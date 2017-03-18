Musician Chuck Berry dead at 90

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

CHICAGO - JANUARY 01: Chuck Berry performs at the Congress Theater on January 1, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Legendary rock n’ roll musician Chuck Berry has died, police say. He was 90.

Emergency responders were called Saturday to Berry’s home, where they found him unresponsive, according to KTVI. They tried lifesaving techniques without success.

>> Read more trending news

Berry, a native of St. Louis, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He matched country, blues and R&B influences. Some of his hits include “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Johnny B. Goode,” and “Rock and Roll Music.”

His family has asked for privacy as it grieves.