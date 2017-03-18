Now Playing
Posted: March 18, 2017

Musician Chuck Berry dead at 90

CHICAGO - JANUARY 01: Chuck Berry performs at the Congress Theater on January 1, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. CHARLES, Mo. —

Legendary rock n’ roll musician Chuck Berry has died, police say. He was 90.

Emergency responders were called Saturday to Berry’s home, where they found him unresponsive, according to KTVI. They tried lifesaving techniques without success. 

Berry, a native of St. Louis, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He matched country, blues and R&B influences. Some of his hits include “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Johnny B. Goode,” and “Rock and Roll Music.” 

His family has asked for privacy as it grieves.

