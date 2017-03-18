Now Playing
Posted: March 18, 2017

Musicians, fans mourn Chuck Berry

Boston, MA - FEBRUARY 26: Chuck Berry performs during the 2012 Awards for Lyrics of Literary Excellence at The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library And Museum on February 26, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images)
Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images
Boston, MA - FEBRUARY 26: Chuck Berry performs during the 2012 Awards for Lyrics of Literary Excellence at The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library And Museum on February 26, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pioneering rock n’ roll guitarist Chuck Berry died on Saturday. He was 90. 

Berry, a native of St. Louis, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He matched country, blues and R&B influences.

Musicians, fans and celebrities shared their condolences on social media.

