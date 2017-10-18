Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 18, 2017

Must-see: High school dance team's 'Wizard of Oz' homecoming routine goes viral

Comments
‘The Wizard of Oz.’ (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
‘The Wizard of Oz.’ (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Related

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAHUARITA, Ariz. —

There's no place like homecoming at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona.

>> Click here to watch

According to the Arizona Republic, the school's Performing Arts Crew dance team, aka PAC, recently took the school gymnasium – and the internet – by storm with a "Wizard of Oz"-themed shimmy down the yellow brick road.

>> Read more trending news

The eye-popping routine quickly went viral, raking in 1.45 million views since it was posted late last month.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation