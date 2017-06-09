Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 09, 2017

Naked truth: Models sport pithy slogans painted on bare bods

Comments
A bodypainted model encourages people to embrace love and life at the Body Notes event in Times Square on Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Dino Hazell)
A bodypainted model encourages people to embrace love and life at the Body Notes event in Times Square on Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Dino Hazell)

Related

View Larger
Naked truth: Models sport pithy slogans painted on bare bods
Artist Caren Charles paints the message 'We're All Just Stardust' around the bellybutton of nude model Brooke Champlain at the Body Notes nude body painting event in Times Square on Friday, June 9, 2017.
View Larger
Naked truth: Models sport pithy slogans painted on bare bods
An artist paints the message 'My Body My Art' on the torso of nude model Wayne Higgs under the watchful eye of police in Times Square at the Body Notes bodypainting event on Friday June 9, 2017.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Dozens of people have gathered in Times Square to tell the naked truth — or tell the truth naked.

Brooke Champlain stood nude in one of New York's busiest areas Friday with the slogan "We're All Just Stardust" painted around her bellybutton during Body Notes, an event organizers say was designed to uplift people.

The nude models were painted in full view of gawking tourists and heavily armed police. Brushed onto their bare torsos were pithy slogans, including "Embrace Love And Life" and "Born Naked."

Body Notes is the brainchild of Andy Golub (GAH'-lub), producer of NYC Bodypainting Day. He says it lets people express themselves through "their words and their bodies."

He was inspired by the "Subway Therapy" art project of sticky notes containing people's thoughts after the presidential election.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation