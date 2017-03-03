Natalie Portman welcomes 2nd child, a daughter named Amalia

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday, March 3, that Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed daughter Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday, March 3, that Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed daughter Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22.

The Associated Press