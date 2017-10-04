‘NCIS’ fan favorite Pauley Perrette leaving show after 15 seasons 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Trevor Project/Getty Images for The Trevor Proj

Actress Pauley Perrette is leaving "NCIS" after it's 15th season.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TV actors come and go, but the news of this “NCIS” actor’s departure has fans completely devastated.

Pauley Perrette, who stars as Abby Sciuto on the crime series, just announced she will be leaving the series after its current season. Perrette has been a fan favorite on the series since its pilot in 2003.

There have been rumors of her making an exit and her reasons for doing so, but when she confirmed the news, Perrette put some of those rumors to bed.



The actress shared the news on Wednesday morning in a statement to fans on Twitter.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS...

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE... pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

Deadline reported that executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea said Perrette would get a special send off.

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special send-off,” Schenck and Cardea said Wednesday. “From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role.

“Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

CBS and CBS TV Studios issued a statement on Perrette’s departure Wednesday morning:

“Pauley has been a valued member of both NCIS and the CBS family for over 15 years. While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

“NCIS” is currently in its 15th season.

