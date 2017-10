'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette leaving drama after this season

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Pauley Perrette attends 2015 TrevorLIVE LA held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Perrette confirmed reports of her departure from the program on Oct. 4, 2017, saying she'll be leaving the show after its current season. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Longtime "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette says she's leaving the CBS crime drama after this season following 15 years on the show.

This is Perrette's 15th season playing the pigtailed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the show. Perrette confirmed reports of her departure on Twitter on Wednesday, writing that "there have been all kinds of false rumors as to why" she's leaving.

She says neither CBS nor the show's producers are "mad" at her and the decision to leave was one she made last year. The 48-year-old Perrette adds that she loves her character "as much as you do."

CBS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Perrette's departure.