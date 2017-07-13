Neil Patrick Harris and James Woods. (Left: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival; right: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Neil Patrick Harris let James Woods have it on Twitter.

Earlier this week, “Once Upon a Time in America” actor Woods shared a tweet featuring a couple with their young son at the Orange County Pride Parade in California. In the photo, the couple is holding signs that read “I love my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup… Get over it!!”

>> Read more trending news



“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods wrote.

>> See the tweet here

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017

The actor was quickly faced with backlash, and Harris wasted no time responding to the tweet.

>> On Rare.us: Rumors are swirling about Paris Jackson's date, and now she's ready to speak out about him

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods,” Harris wrote. “I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

>> See the tweet here