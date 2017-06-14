NeNe Leakes confirms return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NeNe Leakes is returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The reality TV personality confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10,” she wrote, along with a photo of herself posting with a champagne glass topped with a peach.

It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017

TMZ reported that Leakes’ deal only includes her being a part-time cast member and that she has not started shooting scenes for the next season. The reason for her not joining full-time is being attributed to her other business ventures, including a clothing line.

The finalized cast for the Bravo TV show’s 10th season has not been confirmed. It is being speculated that Phaedra Parks, who reportedly made claims that fellow housewife Kandi Burruss and Buruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, attempted to drug and sexually assault castmate Porsha Williams, has been fired from the show. She reportedly repeated the rumor after hearing it from one of the show’s producers, Carlos King, who has reportedly been let go from the show.

Shooting for season 10 of “RHOA” began this month.