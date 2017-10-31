Netflix has suspended production of the final season of 'House of Cards' as it reviews a sexual assault allegation against star Kevin Spacey.

Following an allegation that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14 years old, Netflix has suspended production of “House of Cards,” according to CNBC.

Rapp made the allegation in an interview with BuzzFeed News that was published Sunday.

“MRC (Media Rights Capital) and Netflix have decided to suspend production on ‘House of Cards’ season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement Tuesday.

In the wake of the report, Spacey issued a statement in which he said he didn’t remember the incident, which, according to Rapp, happened when Spacey was 26 and he was 14.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate, drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey said in a statement early Monday. Spacey also came out as gay in the statement, which was criticized by many as an attempt to deflect from the allegation.

Netflix and MRC announced Monday that “House of Cards” would end with season six in 2018. Discussions about the end of the series were reportedly in the works since the summer, before Rapp’s allegation.