Posted: March 24, 2017

Netflix re-ups with Sandler, plan 4 more films together

FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Adam Sandler, a cast member in
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Adam Sandler, a cast member in "The Do-Over," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Netflix has extended its deal with the comedian for four more feature films. As part of a previous four-movie deal, Sandler has already produced and starred in two films for Netflix. While neither “Ridiculous 6” nor “The Do-Over” received anything close to good reviews, Netflix said Friday, March 24, 2017, they are the biggest film releases for the service. Sandler’s next Netflix film, “Sandy Wexler,” debuts on April 14. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Netflix is doubling down on Adam Sandler. The streaming giant has extended its deal with the comedian for four more feature films.

As part of a previous four-movie deal, Sandler has already produced and starred in two films for Netflix. While neither "Ridiculous 6" nor "The Do-Over" received anything close to good reviews, Netflix said Friday they are the biggest film releases for the service. Sandler's next Netflix film, "Sandy Wexler," debuts April 14.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said Sandler's films have proven "extremely successful" with Netflix subscribers.

To date, the majority of Netflix original films have been smaller dramas or documentaries. But some of its most ambitious and priciest acquisitions are due out this year, including "War Machine" with Brad Pitt and "Bright" with Will Smith.

