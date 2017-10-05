Is a new eclectic Nobel Literature winner on tap? Stay tuned

FILE - In this January 29, 1974 file photo, singer and poet Bob Dylan performs at the Nassau Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York. Dylan was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, one of the most surprising decisions in award's history. The Swedish Academy praised Dylan "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." This year's winner is set to be announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. ( AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

The Associated Press