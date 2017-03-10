New Isabel Allende novel coming this fall

FILE - This April 15, 2014 photo shows Chilean author Isabel Allende during an appearance at the Americas Society in New York. Allende’s next novel is a love story set in Brooklyn and South America about a human rights scholar and an immigrant from Guatemala. The novel is called “In the Midst of Winter,” although it is scheduled to come this fall, Atria Books told The Associated Press on Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Eva Font, File)

The Associated Press