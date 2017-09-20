New mom Serena Williams thanks mother for being a role model

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams answers questions at a press conference after defeating her sister Venus to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Williams praised her mother Oracene Price for being a role model in an open letter posted to Reddit on Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - In this May 26, 2013, file photo, Oracene Price, bottom, mother of Serena, top, and Venus Williams watches her daughter Venus' first round match against Poland's Urszula Radwanska at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Williams praised her mother for being a role model in an open letter posted to Reddit on Sept. 19, 2017.

The Associated Press

In an open letter to her mother posted to Reddit , Williams calls mom Oracene Price "one of the strongest women I know." Williams mentions some of the criticisms she's endured about her muscular body, before telling Price she's proud that "we were able to show them what some women look like." She adds "we are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!"

Williams says she hopes to "have the same fortitude" in raising her own daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born on Sept. 1. She signed the letter: "your youngest of five."

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.