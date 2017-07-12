New photos of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ released

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Director Ryan Coogler, actors Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan from Marvel Studios "Black Panther attend the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 Marvel Panel in Hall H on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. ©Marvel Studios 2016 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

As comic book fans and moviegoers await the premiere of “Black Panther,” new photos are giving audiences a first look.

Released exclusively to Entertainment Weekly, the first stills and promotional images from “Black Panther” are now online.

The 20 new photos give a closer look at star Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, who returns home to the fictional African nation of Wakanda after the death of his father, the king.

In one photo, T’Challa, who is now king of Wakanda, is seen battling rival Erik Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan.

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, shared some of the photos in a Facebook post. One includes a cast photo of Forest Whitaker as Zuri, the past king’s adviser; Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, T’Challa’s best friend; Jordan as Killmonger; Nyong’o as Nakia; Angela Basset as Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and Black Panther’s mother; Letitia Wright as Shuri, T’Chall’s younger sister; and Danai Gurira as Okoye, the head of the soldier unit that protects the king.

