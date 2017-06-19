Robin Jerstad/Jerstad Photographics

A girl plays at Morgan's Inspiration Island water park in San Antonio.

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman

If you’ve ever taken your child to a water park, you know there are limits to where children who use wheelchairs or adaptive devices can go. Now Morgan’s Wonderland, the San Antonio amusement park that is for all children, has figured out how to make a water park accessible.

Morgan's Inspiration Island, which opened on Saturday, offers -- on a first-come, first-served basis -- wheelchairs developed by the University of Pittsburgh that can get wet. The Pneu Chairs use compressed air to move. The park also has two other waterproof models. One is a push-stroller for those who have a caregiver to push them and the other is a manual one which guests can push themselves.

Inspiration Island is centered around the park’s 8-acre catch-and-release fishing lake and a seven-story lighthouse.

The $17 million project offers these elements:

The River Boat Adventure ride through a jungle setting

Five water splash areas – Hang 10 Harbor, Rainbow Reef, Shipwreck Island, Harvey’s Hideaway Bay and Calypso Cove with splashy elements such as rain trees, falls, pools, geysers, jets, water cannons and tipping buckets

The Rainbow Reef, which is great for kids with sensitivity to cold because the water is warmer there

Waterproof ID bracelets that can help parents keep track of their children

Morgan’s Wonderland is located at 5223 David Edwards Drive, San Antonio. It’s best to get tickets in advance at MorgansWonderland.com. Children who have special needs and are younger than 2 get in for free.

Tickets for both parks are $21 for children ages 3-17, military with ID and seniors 62 and older, and $27 for adults.