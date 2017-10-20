Now Playing
Posted: October 23, 2017

New York real estate developer buys Trump drawing at auction

This image provided by Julien’s Auctions shows a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump that sold for $16,000 at auction on Oct. 19, 2017. The marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995. (Julien’s Auctions via AP)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York real estate developer and former business partner of President Donald Trump has bought a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by Trump for $16,000 at an auction.

Elie Hirschfeld, president of Hirschfeld Properties, purchased the 12-by-9-inch black marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper at an auction in California and online last week. It was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995.

Julien's Auctions says the piece signed by Trump went for less than $100 the first time it was sold.

In a statement Monday, Hirschfeld says he plans to hang it in his offices a couple of blocks from Trump Tower.

