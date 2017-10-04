Now Playing
Posted: October 04, 2017

New York residents seek to co-name street after Jimi Hendrix

FILE - This undated file photo shows Jimi Hendrix at an unknown location. Some New York City residents are petitioning to have a street in the Greenwich Village neighborhood named in honor of musician Jimi Hendrix. Organizers of the petition are seeking to co-name West Eighth Street as "Jimi Hendrix Way." The New York Times reports the organizers say they believe the co-naming also would attract visitors to an area fighting gentrification. (AP Photo, File)

In this Aug. 24, 2010 photo, photographs are on display at an exhibition devoted to U.S. musician Jimi Hendrix at the Handel House Museum in central London. Some New York City residents are petitioning to have a street in the Greenwich Village neighborhood named in honor of musician Jimi Hendrix. Organizers of the petition are seeking to co-name West Eighth Street as 'Jimi Hendrix Way.' The New York Times reports the organizers say they believe the co-naming also would attract visitors to an area fighting gentrification.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Some New York City residents are petitioning to have a street in the Greenwich Village neighborhood named in honor of musician Jimi Hendrix.

Organizers of the petition are seeking to co-name West Eighth Street as "Jimi Hendrix Way." The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2xYAW50 ) the organizers say they believe the co-naming also would attract visitors to an area fighting gentrification.

Richard Geist, a local store owner, says the block has "lost the magic and we want to bring that magic back."

Hendrix opened Electric Lady Studios on the block just before his death in 1970.

To co-name a street, petitioners would have to make a proposal to the local community board before it could be proposed to the full New York City Council for a vote.

