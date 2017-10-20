Vivien Killilea

From left, producer Karen Malach, writer Karla Sakas Shropshire and executive producer Chris Savino speak during "The Loud House" event presented by Nickelodeon n 2016. Savino was fired from the show after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.

Nickelodeon fired the creator of its animated show “The Loud House” after he was accused of sexual harassment, CNN reported.

Chris Savino was suspended earlier this week after several women came forward with allegations against the animator, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Chris Savino is no longer working with Nickelodeon,” a network spokesman said in a statement late Thursday. “We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.”

A manager for Savino, Angela Cheng Caplan, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, CNN reported. A person who answered the phone at Caplan's office early Thursday told CNN they had "no comment" on the matter.

"The Loud House" is currently in its second season on Nickelodeon. The show revolves around the chaotic life of a young boy named Lincoln Loud, who is the middle child in a family of 11 children, CNN reported.

Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom Inc.'s Nickelodeon Group, released a memo to staffers after Savino's firing, encouraging them to speak out if they experience or see mistreatment, CNN reported.

Nickelodeon said "The Loud House" will continue to air and proceed with production.

Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in early 2018.