Nicki Minaj beats Aretha Franklin's Billboard 100 record

Nicki Minaj has bested Aretha Franklin's Billboard Hot 100 record. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj has set a Billboard Hot 100 record.

Billboard reported that the rapper has beaten Aretha Franklin for the most hits on the chart of any female artist.

Franklin has 73 songs that have appeared on the chart. Minaj’s simultaneously released songs on March 10 -- “No Frauds” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It” featuring Lil Wayne -- bring her tally to 76.

Franklin is now in second place for the most Hot 100 entries by a female artist after holding the record for nearly 40 years.

Others on the list include Taylor Swift with 70 entries, Rihanna with 58 entries, Madonna with 57 entries, Beyonce with 54 entries, Mariah Carey with 48 entries and Janet Jackson with 40 entries.

Minaj has the benefit of changes in the industry, with streaming and online music store sales factoring into her appearances on the chart.

