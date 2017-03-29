Nicki Minaj signs modeling contract with Wilhelmina 

Brad Barket

Rapper Nicki Minaj has signed with Wilhelmina Models' celebrity division. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nicki Minaj can add “model” to her list of jobs.

Vogue reported that the rapper, actress, songwriter and mobile video game creator has signed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models, a talent and model management agency.

Specifically, Minaj will join Wilhelmina’s celebrity division and will work with the agency on campaigns, editorials and endorsement deals. Other details have not yet been announced.

Bill Wackermann, Wilhelmina's CEO, said in a news release on Tuesday that the rapper is “a style pioneer and an icon.”

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style,” Minaj said in the news release. “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina -- they get me.”

The news comes a week after Minaj set a new Billboard record as the female artist with the most Hot 100 songs in the chart’s history.