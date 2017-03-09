Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

Nicole Kidman explains why she was doing a 'seal clap' at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awardson February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awardson February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

People have been questioning Nicole Kidman ever since she was caught doing a "seal clap" at the Oscars. Now we finally have answers!

E News reported that the actress decided to answer everyone head on without coming up with a lame excuse. As you may have guessed, the borrowed jewelry on her hands was to blame.

"It was really awkward! I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap.' I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?'" Kidman said on Australia's "Kyle and Jackie O Show" Wednesday.

Kidman was wearing a 119 carat Harry Winston ring when she was caught with the awkward clap.

"It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own," she said. "It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?"

via GIPHY

Of course, Kidman had a front row seat for the Best Picture mistake and shared her reaction.

"It was bizarre. I wasn't sure what was going on. No one in the audience was. Then there was some shuffling, envelopes -- and people rushing onstage. I was like, 'What is going on?' I thought someone wasn't well and then I saw people's faces dropping," Kidman said.

Seems like all of the audience's reactions were genuine.

 

