Nobel Prize, JFK's chair, Trump wedding souvenir up for bid

FILE - In this March 16, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy sits in his favorite rocking chair in his office during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, right, at the White House in Washington. A replica of the rocking chair commissioned and gifted by Kennedy is up for sale at a Los Angeles auction that will take place on Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File)

The Associated Press