Noel Gallagher is donating song royalties to Manchester fund

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2015 file photo, Noel Gallagher poses for photographers upon arrival at the Q Awards ceremony in London. Gallagher is donating royalties from Oasis’ song “Don’t Look Back In Anger” to the One Love Manchester fund. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Noel Gallagher will donate royalties from Oasis' song "Don't Look Back In Anger" to the British Red Cross' One Love Manchester fund, a spokesperson for a benefit concert where the song was performed said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the production companies behind Sunday's benefit concert said that neither Gallagher, 50, nor Oasis was set to perform. SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts produced the event, which was broadcast around the world.

Gallagher told organizers that he would donate the royalties and approved using Oasis' music at the concert, the statement said.

His brother Liam Gallagher, 44, performed at the benefit concert, fueling speculation the brothers would reunite. Oasis disbanded in 2009.

After the show, Liam Gallagher criticized his brother's absence, saying he had shown his "true colours."

"Sunday's concert was a huge success, and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher," Wednesday's statement said.

Coldplay's Chris Martin later defended Noel Gallagher. Martin said everyone knew in advance he could not make it.

Noel Gallagher's spokesman previously said the singer could not attend because of a long-standing family trip.

He is not the only artist donating song proceeds to the fund. Pop star Ariana Grande, 23, released a rendition of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" as a charity single on Wednesday.

Grande hosted the One Love Manchester concert, where she performed the song from the "Wizard of Oz."

Singers Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber also performed at Sunday's show.

A suicide bomber attacked Grande's May 22 performance in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

The singer subsequently re-released her single "One More Time," with a portion of the song's proceeds also going to the fund.

As of Monday, the fund has raised more than $13 million (£10 million) for those affected at Grande's show.