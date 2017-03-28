Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

Not so fast: Phelps participating in Shark Week this summer

FILe - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Michael Phelps poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Phelps is participating in Discovery network's Shark Week this summer. The week of shark-themed programming in mid-summer is annually Discovery's biggest event. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILe - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Michael Phelps poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Phelps is participating in Discovery network's Shark Week this summer. The week of shark-themed programming in mid-summer is annually Discovery's biggest event. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Olympic champ Michael Phelps is participating in Discovery network's Shark Week this summer, although he won't be asked to outswim one.

It's not immediately clear what Phelps will be doing, although Discovery President Rich Ross said Tuesday he's intrigued about seeing the fastest human swimmer interact with nature's fastest. Perhaps Phelps can be encouraged to go underwater in a shark cage, he said.

The week of shark-themed programming in mid-summer is annually Discovery's biggest event. Now that it is approaching its 29th year, programmers are on the lookout for a new wrinkle.

Phelps has won 28 Olympic swimming medals, 23 of them gold.

