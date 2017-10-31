NPR chief placed on leave after sex harassment accusations

FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. Oreskes, current vice president of news and editorial director at National Public Radio, has been placed on leave following a published report that he abruptly kissed two women who were seeking jobs while he was Washington bureau chief at The New York Times in the 1990s. He was vice president and senior managing editor at The Associated Press between 2008 until he joined NPR in 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)

