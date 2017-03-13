Obama books to be published worldwide, from Ireland to India

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. The publishing of the upcoming books by Barack and Michelle Obama will be a global event. Penguin Random House announced Monday, March 13, 2017, that it has lined up publishers from Ireland to South Africa for the two books, to be released by the Crown imprint in the U.S. and Canada. Titles and release dates have not been announced. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The Associated Press