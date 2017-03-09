Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 09, 2017

Olsen twins' company could pay up to $140K to former interns

Comments
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the 2014 World of Children Awards at 583 Park Avenue, in New York. Under a proposed settlement filed by attorneys for a former intern in a New York state court on March 3, 2017, the twins' Dualstar Entertainment Group would pay out up to $140,000 to a group of interns who say they didn't receive compensation when working for Dualstar. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the 2014 World of Children Awards at 583 Park Avenue, in New York. Under a proposed settlement filed by attorneys for a former intern in a New York state court on March 3, 2017, the twins' Dualstar Entertainment Group would pay out up to $140,000 to a group of interns who say they didn't receive compensation when working for Dualstar. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The company owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may settle a lawsuit by paying up to $140,000 to a group of interns who claim they did the work of employees without payment.

Under the proposed settlement filed last week in a New York court by attorneys for a former intern, each of the 185 members of the class-action lawsuit would receive $530 for the work they performed at the twins' Dualstar Entertainment Group.

The settlement would have to be approved by a judge.

The filing says Dualstar doesn't oppose the settlement. Dualstar is the parent company of the twins' fashion brand, The Row. The Row didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 30-year-old twins founded Dualstar when they were 6 and starring on the sitcom "Full House."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation